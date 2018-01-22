Tony Hale gave an update on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ health in the midst of her breast cancer fight, and things are looking positive.

Hale shared on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards that his Veep costar is doing “fantastic.”

“She’s really doing great,” he said on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show, adding that they’ll likely resume filming on the final season of the HBO hit this summer.

Hale, 47, brought his childhood drama teacher as his date, who didn’t hesitate to admit that she wasn’t confident he’d make it as an actor early on.

“Definitely not when he was in middle school,” she joked.

Louis-Dreyfus, 57, won her sixth consecutive Emmy for her role in Veep in September, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series. HBO told PEOPLE in a statement that Louis-Dreyfus learned she had breast cancer just one day after the awards.

Veep executive producer Frank Rich gave an update on Dreyfus’ health during an interview with SiriusXM’s Press Pool in November, saying that Veep will continue once Louis-Dreyfus is able to film.

“Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now – while she’s in treatment,” he told the show’s host, Julie Mason. “But the expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about. Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday