This Is Us Actors Used Their Plus-Ones to Bring Young Cast Members to SAG Awards

Get your tissues ready — the cast of This Is Us is going to make you tear up again, no acting required.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays a 10-year-old version of Chrissy Metz‘s character Kate Pearson on the NBC hit, revealed on Twitter that she and others in the show’s kid ensemble wouldn’t have been able to attend the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards if it weren’t for their adult costars.

“Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards,” she revealed. “Some of the kid ensemble didn’t appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U!”

Hancsicsak also shared a number of photos of the red carpet, including a group shot of Metz with the three young versions of the Pearson siblings, including Lonnie Chavis and Parker Bates.

Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards. Some of the kid ensemble didn’t appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U! pic.twitter.com/P3DJ58CClU — Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) January 22, 2018

Justin Hartley had two mini-mes, bringing the teenage actor of his character, Logan Shroyer, with him to the show. Meanwhile Susan Kelechi was joined by Parker Bates, who plays 10-year-old Kevin Pearson.

Adding to the mix, Mandy Moore brought Jermel Nakia (Young William) as her date.

The This Is Us cast won the award on Sunday night for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Joined by the entire cast on stage, Milo Ventimiglia thanked the popular show’s cast and crew, giving a special shout-out to helpers on set and creator Dan Fogelman.

“We are just a small collection of a lot of very talented and very hardworking people who work on this show,” said Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson on the tearjerker series. “Without Dan and our talented writers, we would not have words to say.”

“The people who watch with us every Tuesday night and embrace this show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you,” added the 40-year-old actor. “Thank you very much.”

This Is Us earned a total of two nominations and wins this year — including for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for Sterling K. Brown.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.