Stranger Things Kids Refuse to Give Any Season 3 Spoilers: 'We All Die,' Noah Schnapp Jokes

The Stranger Things kids are sworn to secrecy.

Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo were the first of the cast to arrive at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, but they remained as tight-lipped as ever about the show’s much-anticipated season 3.

“We know nothing,” said Matarazzo, 15, during an interview on E!’s red carpet. “I know a little bit.”

“We all die!” joked Schnapp, 13. “The show ends.”

“There’s no show — it starts and then the credits just roll,” added Matarazzo. “We are all dead.”

Gaten Matarazzo at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty

It’s shaping up to be a big night for the hit Netflix series, which is up for four TV awards: David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are each up for outstanding performance in a drama series, and the cast is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for the second time — they won last year — as well as outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama.

