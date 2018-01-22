Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Skips 2018 SAG Awards Due to the Flu

Finn Wolfhard has the misfortunate of joining the ranks of celebs skipping awards shows due to the unusually active flu that’s been going around this year.

The Stranger Things star, 15, tweeted ahead of Sunday’s SAG Awards that the common viral infection kept him from making it to the show in Los Angeles, where the Netflix series was up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.

“I had flu and I couldn’t get to the sags on time!” he wrote. “Hope everyone has a wonderful time! Root for us!”

Nicole Kidman was also affected by the flu Sunday, but braved the sickness to attend and ultimately took home the statue for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series — her first SAG victory in her 10 years of nominations.

“I was working until 1 am which is a fantastic blessing last night, but I have the flu,” said Kidman, who won for her role on HBO’s Big Little Lies. “And I’m playing a pretty out there role-character right now so I’ve had a little trouble shedding it, but I’m here and I’m incredibly grateful.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.