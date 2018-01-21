Sterling K. Brown Says Oprah Winfrey Texted Him After Golden Globe Win: 'She's Very Cool'

Oprah Winfrey loves Sterling K. Brown.

The This Is Us actor made history at the 2018 Golden Globe awards, becoming the first black actor ever to win the award for best actor in a television series, drama. And after doing so, he got a lot of love — including a message from one very special woman.

“Oprah wished me congratulations over text!” Brown told E! host Giuliana Rancic during the network’s live pre-show at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday. “She’s very cool. She’s very sweet.”

“I got 156 messages that night,” he added. “I go through of all them and try to be courteous and respond but it’s hard to.”

Brown won his Golden Globe for his gut-wrenching portrayal of Randall Pearson in the hit show This Is Us, beating out Jason Bateman (Ozark), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) for the coveted trophy.

“I’ve never been the first brother to do anything,” he said of the accomplishment after his Golden Globe win. “I was the fourth black student council president, was the fourth JV captain to my basketball team. Finally, to be the first of something is really interesting because I never considered my self to be a trailblazer. I just try to stay in my truth all the time. If I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do.”

He continued: “I can’t worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else. I’m honored at HFPA that they took upon a character from a little network television show where we have 42 min and 30 seconds to tell the same kind of story that other people get to do in 60 minutes. I feel a tremendous amount of pride and I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now.”

At the SAG awards, Brown is up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series, against Jason Bateman (Ozark), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

He and his This Is Us cast — including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia — are also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.