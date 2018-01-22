Sterling K. Brown Reveals His Awards Show Pump Up Song

When Sterling K. Brown needs to get pumped up before an awards show, there’s only one musician he turns to: Kanye West.

“I take the ‘Ultralight Beam,’ ” he revealed at the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show., referring to the first song off of West’s most recent album The Life of Pablo.

“A little Pablo gets me going,” he added.

And his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe agreed. “He likes Kanye,” she said.

The 41-year-old actor — who’s nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in This is Us — also revealed that no matter what Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore say, he’s not sure he’s the best crier on the popular NBC series.

Metz had previously told PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike and PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons that her costar was “pretty spectacular” at faux crying.

“He can do the one tear thing and that is a gift,” she added, before asking “how does he do just one eye?”

And Moore has gone on the record of calling him the “best crier.”

“I don’t know if that’s true or not,” he explained, admitting that he “watched a lot of Glory as a kid,” referencing the 1989 Denzel Washington film. “I have studied it very well.”

“He’s a crier for sure,” his wife agreed.

“She’ll go with me to the movies, she’ll be like, ‘Why You crying?’ During like The Incredibles that you’ve seen four times,” the actor added.

