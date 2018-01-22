Will Nicole Kidman and Husband Keith Urban Ever Collaborate On-Screen?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are certainly a Hollywood power couple, but will they ever join forces on-screen?

Kidman — who won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in Big Little Lies — said she doesn’t expect her husband get into the acting game.

“Any chance I can, I will acknowledge what he does because he really is so kind, and I don’t think that having a cameo on one of my projects would interest him, to be honest,” she told reporters in the press room during the awards show. “I sleep with him!”

The 50-year-old actress also gushed about her husband of over 11 years, who is no stranger to TV as a former American Idol judge.

“He’s my biggest supporter,” she said. “I’m so fortunate to have such an incredible partner in life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Tears Up Accepting SAG Award: ‘Our Careers Today Can Go Beyond 40 Years’

During her acceptance speech, Kidman made sure to acknowledge Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7.

“And to my family, I am nothing without you. What a blessing,” she said. “Thank you to all the actors that gave me the chance to say this.”

Nicole Kidman Kevin Winter/Getty

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The Australian star also applauded other nominees, including Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, and condemned ageism in the industry, saying, “To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary.”

“How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old,” she said. “Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. That’s not the case now. We’ve proven … and are proving that we are potent, and powerful and viable.”

She added, “I just beg that the industry stays behind us … it’s only the beginning.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

RELATED PHOTOS: See the Standout Outfits from the SAG Awards 2018

The honor marked Kidman’s first SAG Award win. She was previously nominated in 2017 for Lion, in 2016 for Grace of Monaco, in 2013 for The Paperboy and Hemingway & Gellhorn, in 2011 for Rabbit Hole and in 2003 for The Hours.

Kidman beat out Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, as well as Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon in Feud: Bette and Joan.

She won the Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie earlier this month for her role as Celeste Wright, an abused housewife seeking an end to her marriage.

The actress has been a major supporter of the Time’s Up Initiative, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.