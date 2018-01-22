Nicole Kidman Tears Up Accepting SAG Award: ‘Our Careers Today Can Go Beyond 40 Years'

And the actor goes to … Nicole Kidman!

The 50-year-old actress took home the statue for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in Big Little Lies.

In her speech, Kidman applauded other nominees including Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon and condemned ageism in the industry, saying, “To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary.”

“How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old,” she said. “Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. That’s not the case now. We’ve proven … and are proving that we are potent, and powerful and viable.”

She added: “I just beg that the industry stays behind us … it’s only the beginning.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

This is Kidman’s first SAG Award win. She was previously nominated in 2017 for Lion, in 2016 for Grace of Monaco, in 2013 for The Paperboy and Hemingway & Gellhorn, in 2011 for Rabbit Hole and in 2003 for The Hours.

Kidman won the Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie earlier this month for her role as Celeste Wright, an abused housewife seeking an end to her marriage, in Big Little Lies.

The actress has been a major supporter of the Time’s Up Initiative, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

RELATED PHOTOS: See the Standout Outfits from the SAG Awards 2018

Thanking Witherspoon and her fellow Big Little Lies actors at the Golden Globes, Kidman said, “We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you.” She added, “Laura Dern, Shailene, Zoe we sat at a table and pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other and this is ours to share. Wow, the power of women.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Kidman beat out Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies and Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon in Feud: Bette and Joan.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.