Alexander Skarsgård Self-Deprecatingly Accepts SAG Award: 'Yeah, That Makes Sense'

Alexander Skarsgård is the winner for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series.

On Sunday night at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the star earned his first-ever acting trophy for his performance in Big Little Lies. Taking the stage to accept the award, Skarsgård said he was “shocked” and “humbled” “embarrassed” and “infinitely grateful.”

The actor — who played Perry Wright, the abusive husband of Nicole Kidman‘s Celeste Wright — also used the opportunity to joke, saying sarcastically, “Yeah, that makes sense.”

“A lot of people have been talking about who the greatest male actor ever is,” said Skarsgård, 41. “Is it Mr. Robert De Niro or the tall dude from True Blood? The thespians have spoken.”

At last year’s award show, Bryan Cranston won for his role in HBO’s All The Way. While this is the first Screen Actors Guild Award for Skarsgård, he recently took home the Golden Globe for his role in Big Little Lies.

Skarsgård beat out fellow nominees Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock), Jeff Daniels (Godless), Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies) and Geoffrey Rush (Genius).

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.