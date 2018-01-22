Kristen Bell Pokes Fun at Melania Trump as 'First Lady' of SAG Awards During Opening Monologue

Kristen Bell wasn’t forking around when she opened the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night.

The actress took the stage saying, “I never thought I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kinda like it” about her feelings in hosting the evening’s show.

Her first step of change as “first lady?” Anti-cyberbullying — an initiative famously backed by current First Lady Melania Trump.

“Because I have yet to see any progress made on that problem — and I’m looking at you, Tony Hale,” said Bell, 37, pointing out to the Veep actor in the audience. “You’re a bully. You guys, he’s savage on Twitter. I’m serious.”

The Good Place star is the award show’s first-ever host — an honor she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday was “kinda cool.”

“I thought that’s so cool and, you know, I’m a woman,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My genitalia is irrelevant. It’s not the first female host. It’s the first host.”

The Bad Moms Christmas actress added that although the gig made her “nervous” in the weeks leading up to the ceremony, “I’ve sort of come to terms with the fact that I’m not going to please everyone, but I feel confident in that I can bring joy, which I feel like we need a little bit of right now, and forward momentum.”

Bell kicks off a night filled with predominantly female presenters. Two-time SAG winner Halle Berry, three-time winner Emma Stone, Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran and Dakota Fanning — the youngest-ever individual SAG Award nominee — are among the group set to take the stage.

Kristen Bell

“This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave and speaking up,” SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell told The Hollywood Reporter in December when the nominees were announced.

Big Little Lies, GLOW and Stranger Things are the top-nominated television shows with four nods each, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leads the movie categories with four nominations.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcasting live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.