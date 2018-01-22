Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wins SAG Award After Finishing Chemo: 'We're Thinking Of You'

She’s used to making audiences laugh in her TV comedy. And on Sunday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was rewarded for her work with the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Louis-Dreyfus wasn’t at the show, but presenters Connie Britton and Mandy Moore accepted the win for her.

“Julia, we’re thinking of you, and we love you and we’re happy to accept that actor on your behalf,” Britton said.

On Twitter, Louis-Dreyfus gave a small acceptance speech. “I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s,” she wrote. “So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

This is Louis-Dreyfus’ eighth SAG award, out of a total of 21 nominations. She previously won the honor last year for Veep and again in 2012. Her other wins were for her role on the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld — both as solo star and as a member of the show’s ensemble.

This year, she and her Veep cast mates also also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — which they later won.

Of course, it’s been a tough few months for the 57-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. She revealed her diagnosis days after she won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus has remained positive on social media throughout her battle. Earlier this month, she completed her last round of chemotherapy — something the sons she shares with husband Brad Hall (Charlie, 20, and Henry, 25) celebrated on Instagram with a video of themselves lip-syncing the words to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy,” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the video. “Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

Louis-Dreyfus beat out fellow nominees Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Alison Brie (GLOW), Jane Fonda, (Grace and Frankie), and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie).

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.