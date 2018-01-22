As she continues fighting her battle with breast cancer, Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee Julia Louis-Dreyfus watched the 2018 show from home. But at the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the actress, 57, was honored and celebrated for her work on Veep with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

Since she wasn’t able to make it, presenters Connie Britton and Mandy Moore accepted the statue for her. “Julia, we’re thinking of you,” Britton said. “And we love you and we’re happy to accept that actor on your behalf.”

Minutes later, Louis-Dreyfus addressed her win in a tweet.

“I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s,” she joked on Twitter.

“So honored to win. So proud to be a union member,” she continued. “So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

Before the show, Louis-Dreyfus’ Veep costar Tony Hale gave an update on her health status, saying she’s doing “fantastic” since completing chemotherapy.

“She’s really doing great,” he said on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show, adding that they’ll likely resume filming on the final season of the HBO hit this summer.

Matt Walsh tole EW that Louis-Dreyfus has even started easing back into work. “We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation,” he said. “Her prospectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.