Claire Foy Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

And the Screen Actors Guild Award goes to … Claire Foy!

Claire Foy took home the statue for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at Sunday night’s award show for her role in The Crown.

The 33-year-old actress was up against Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Laura Linney (Ozark), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

Foy previously won this award in 2017 for her role as Britain’s longest-reigning queen in the Netflix historical drama.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of season 2’s premiere — which will be Foy’s last in the royal role — the actress revealed that playing the Queen had reshaped her perception of women in power.

“It’s a misconception, I think, that the Queen is in a position of power. She has no power, she can’t express power. She’s a woman who is a mother and a wife and is seen as a leader, and she wears it all very lightly, as I think most women do,” she said.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

RELATED PHOTOS: See the Standout Outfits from the SAG Awards 2018

“We are able to shoulder pretty much the world, and we do it on a daily basis! So her story is every woman’s story. I take away a huge amount of respect and admiration for her,” she added.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan 21.