Chrissy Metz Says Sterling K. Brown Has a 'Gift' for Faux Crying: 'He's Pretty Spectacular'

Chrissy Metz has some thoughts on what makes Sterling K Brown such a good faux crier.

“He’s pretty spectacular. Everything he does is spectacular,” Metz, 37, told PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike and PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons at The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

“He can do the one tear thing and that is a gift,” she added, before asking “how does he do just one eye?”

Brown — who’s nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series— was previously dubbed the “best crier” by fellow This is Us costar Mandy Moore.

“I think Chrissy and I – Chrissy Metz who plays Kate my daughter – I think Chrissy and I are probably the most emotional,” Moore revealed during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But I think Sterling [K. Brown] gets the award for best crier. I feel like he’s literally at the point as an actor where he’s like, ‘What eye do you want me to have the dramatic single tear drop down my cheek from?’ ”

John Shearer/Getty

THIS IS US -- "The Most Disappointed Man in the World" Episode 207 -- Pictured: Sterling K. Brown as Randall -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

But when Brown was asked at the Screen Actors Guild Awards whether he thought he really was the best crier in the cast he told PEOPLE, “ I don’t know if that’s true or not.”

Although he did reveal how he learned to do that “one tear thing.”

“I watched a lot of Glory as a kid,” he said, referencing the 1989 Denzel Washington film, before before adding that he thought his co-stars spoke so highly of his crying abilities “because I am a dude and I do cry.”

And his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe agreed: “Ladies and gentlemen, he is a man and he does cry”

Brown also revealed the unusual film that makes him choke up: “The Incredibles gets me.”

Metz — who wore a wore a custom Kate Spade New York blue chiffon gown with rosette detailing — also added that while she didn’t plan on crying during Sunday’s SAG Awards, “You never know when the emotion strikes you. Someone could say something and I’ll start crying.”

