This Is Us Cast Wins SAG Award in Surprising Victory

The This Is Us cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday night for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Joined by the entire cast, Milo Ventimiglia thanked the popular NBC show’s cast and crew, giving a special shout-out to helpers on set and creator Dan Fogelman.

“We are just a small collection of a lot of very talented and very hardworking people who work on this show,” said Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson on the tearjerker series. “Without Dan and our talented writers, we would not have words to say.”

This Is Us cast at the SAG Awards Kevin Winter/Getty

“The people who watch with us every Tuesday night and embrace this show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you,” added the 40-year-old actor. “Thank you very much.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” for SAG Hosting Duties

The ensemble cast — Ventimiglia, Fogelman, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, John Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Jermel Nakia, Logan Shroyer, Niles Fitch, Hannah Zeile, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Lonnie Chavis, Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Parker Bates — received the award.

This Is Us earned a total of two nominations and wins this year — including for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for Brown.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

FROM PEOPLETV: Expect the Unexpected When it Comes to Game of Thrones



RELATED PHOTOS: See the Standout Outfits from the SAG Awards 2018

The A-list group of actors beat fellow nominees Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s Stranger Things.

At last year’s award show, Stranger Things was named the winner.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.