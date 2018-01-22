Sterling K. Brown Makes History as First Black Actor to Win SAG Award in His Category

And the award goes to … Sterling K. Brown!

The actor teared up as he took home the statue for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in This Is Us.

With his win, Brown made history as the first black actor to win a SAG Award in his category.

In his acceptance speech, Brown called his career “a blessing” and said it was “an honor to be recognized by [my] peers for a job well done.”

“I love all y’all,” he said. “People call us weird and strange — the truth is everyone is weird and strange and we just embrace ourselves for who we are.”

Kevin Winter/Getty

“To my white family [on This Is Us], which thankfully is nothing like the family from Get Out, I love you,” Brown joked.

Added the star before being played off stage (which also happened during his Emmys win), “To all those people hustling, trying to make it. The fame won’t sustain you … the love will keep you alive.”

Sterling K. Brown makes history by becoming the first African American male to receive the Actor® in this category! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/9PfOkg1ig4 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

This is Brown’s first SAG Award win. He was also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Brown, 41, has been reaping award nominations and wins for his portrayal of Randall Pearson in the hit NBC drama This Is Us. He previously made history as the first black man to win best actor in a television series, drama, at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

“I’ve never been the first brother to do anything,” he said of the accomplishment. “I was the fourth black student council president, was the fourth JV captain to my basketball team.”

“Finally, to be the first of something is really interesting, because I never considered myself to be a trailblazer,” Brown continued. “I just try to stay in my truth all the time. If I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do.”

Brown beat out Jason Bateman in Ozark, Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones, David Harbour in Stranger Things and Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.