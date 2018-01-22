Alison Brie on How Playing a Wrestler in GLOW Makes Her Feel Physically Strong: 'I Can't Get Enough'

Alison Brie is taking a cue from her badass Glow character.

The 35-year-old actress gushed about her leading role in the Netflix show on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show, revealing that she’s been “channeling” her wrestling character in real life.

“I can’t get enough of it … I do physically feel very strong and in great shape, it’s more of an inner confidence that I take from the show,” she said. “It’s less that I walk around wanting to, like, kick butts.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Matthias Clamer/Netflix

Brie plays the fearless Ruth Wilder in the Netflix’s original series about women’s wrestling in 1985 Los Angeles —which premiered in June to rave reviews.

“The most memorable response was this last Halloween when so many women dressed as our wrestling characters [from] the show,” she said of the series’ popularity. “It felt so exciting to see women in leotards … feeling really inspired and strong.”

In the January issues of Gotham, Capitol File, Los Angeles Confidential and Michigan Avenue magazines, Brie opened up about training for the show’s acrobatics.



Brie said she and her co-stars focused on strength-building instead of body image, which she said was “incredibly empowering.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.