Alexander Skarsgård Brought Longtime BFF Jack McBrayer as His Date to the 2018 SAG Awards

Hollywood has a new favorite bromance.

Twitter took note of 30 Rock actor Jack McBrayer cheering on Alexander Skarsgård at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards as he won a trophy for his performance in Big Little Lies. But the adorable moment wasn’t just a circumstance of seating arrangements — Skarsgård brought longtime bestie McBrayer as his plus-one.

Writer Jarett Wieselman pointed out on Twitter that the two are actually pals that go way back. In fact, this wasn’t the first time McBrayer was on hand to celebrate the 41-year-old star — he was also at the 2017 Emmy Awards, where Skarsgård shared a photo to Instagram of his pal posing with the award, as well as at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Back in 2012, McBrayer posed with Skarsgard while attending the True Blood season 5 premiere after party.

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer at SAG Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer at SAG Awards Christopher Polk/Getty

Jack McBrayer and Alexander Skarsgård at 2018 Golden Globe Awards Afterparty Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

I'm always tickled to remember Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer are longtime BFFs pic.twitter.com/r8Vu1q9RwS — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 22, 2018

The seemingly unlikely duo also starred in a collaboration with Funny Or Die, where they took a nine-day journey to the Arctic on a Greenpeace boat.

“We were incredibly close until we spent nine days together on a boat in bunk beds,” Skarsgård joked in a November 2015 interview with Esquire.

Jack hates the spotlight. A post shared by Rex Danger (@rexdanger) on May 14, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

McBrayer also made an appearance on Skarsgård’s Instagram in May, with a silly picture of the actor smiling next to a bright light captioned, “Jack hates the spotlight.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.