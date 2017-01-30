Sofia Vergara Says She and Joe Manganiello ‘Feel Like We’re Newlyweds’

Over one year after their wedding, Sofia Vergara says she and husband Joe Manganiello still “feel like we’re newlyweds.”

The Modern Family star shared an inside look into their marriage during the E! red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards, when host Giuliana Rancic asked what Manganiello loves most about Vergara.

“What he loves about me?” Vergara, 44, wondered. “I think everything.”

She was tripped up at Rancic’s next question — Manganiello’s biggest pet peeve — but recovered with a confident answer.

“I don’t even know what that is — a what?” Vergara asked. “No. I’m perfect. There’s nothing that bothers him.”

Rancic also played Vergara a clip from the 2013 SAG Awards, when the actress joked that she only made it in the industry for her “huge boobs” that her dad once told her the only role she would get is playing a hooker.

“My father is dead now but I bet he’s turning his tongue thinking I still look like a hooker,” Vergara joked. “I’m sorry dad!”

She ended her time with Rancic on a serious note, adding that she hopes the awards show boost’s the country’s spirits.

“It’s very hard time for people in the country right now, but it’s a good thing we can entertain them with the show and get their minds off of it,” Vergara said.