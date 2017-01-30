People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
WATCH LIVE

Watch Our SAG Awards Red Carpet Show Live Now  Learn More

See Bryan Cranston’s Hilarious Coffee-mate Commercial from 1998!

By @julietmazz

Posted on

Anything to pay the bills!

Before Bryan Cranston hit it big as a meth-making chemistry teacher on Breaking Bad, he starred in a very 90’s commercial for Coffee-mate.

Giuliana Rancic and her team on the E! red carpet show dug up the 1998 commercial just in time for the SAG Awards.

Cranston said that his biggest fan — mom Peggy — would talk up the creamer brand whenever possible, but just couldn’t get the name right.

“My mother could never remember if it was Coffee-mate or Cremora. And she would say, ‘I love that Cream-mate creamer! I use that in my coffee all the time.’ ” Cranston, 60, recalls after Rancic showed off his vintage ad on the red carpet on Sunday.

  • PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.com and the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Westworld’s’ James Marsden Brings Son Along On SAG Awards Red Carpet

 

Cranston, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television series or movie for his role in HBO’s All the Way, next stars in the Amazon series Sneaky Pete.

“[The series] came from a speech I gave, because I told the audience that the name given to me by my family was Sneaky Pete, because I was a Sneaky Pete,” he explains.