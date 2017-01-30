See Bryan Cranston’s Hilarious Coffee-mate Commercial from 1998!

Anything to pay the bills!

Before Bryan Cranston hit it big as a meth-making chemistry teacher on Breaking Bad, he starred in a very 90’s commercial for Coffee-mate.

Giuliana Rancic and her team on the E! red carpet show dug up the 1998 commercial just in time for the SAG Awards.

Cranston said that his biggest fan — mom Peggy — would talk up the creamer brand whenever possible, but just couldn’t get the name right.

“My mother could never remember if it was Coffee-mate or Cremora. And she would say, ‘I love that Cream-mate creamer! I use that in my coffee all the time.’ ” Cranston, 60, recalls after Rancic showed off his vintage ad on the red carpet on Sunday.

Cranston, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television series or movie for his role in HBO’s All the Way, next stars in the Amazon series Sneaky Pete.

“[The series] came from a speech I gave, because I told the audience that the name given to me by my family was Sneaky Pete, because I was a Sneaky Pete,” he explains.