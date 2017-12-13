SAG Awards 2018: Get Out, The Big Sick and Big Little Lies Score Nominations

December 13, 2017 10:03 AM

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often seen as a road to the Oscars — so, who’s in the race this year?

Below, see which of your favorite TV and movie stars have been nominated for the 24th Annual SAG Awards, announced Wednesday morning — two days after we learned the nominees for the Golden Globes, the kickoff to awards season.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, earned the most nods out of all the films with four, and GLOW and Big Little Lies led for TV.

The 2018 SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will air Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture 

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role 

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormandThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role 

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role 

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series 

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series 

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laure Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series 
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW 
Orange Is the New Black
Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, Glow

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series 

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily TomlinGrace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander SkarsgårdBig Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series 

Laura DernBig Little Lies
Nicole KidmanBig Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan SarandonFeud: Bette and Joan
Reese WitherspoonBig Little Lies

STUNTS

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones 
GLOW 
Homeland 
Stranger Things 
The Walking Dead 

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Baby Driver 
Dunkirk 
Logan 
War for the Planet of the Apes 
Wonder Woman 

