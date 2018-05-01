Sadie Robertson has a new man in her life!

The Duck Dynasty alum is dating former Disney Channel star Austin North, she confirmed on social media April 19.

Robertson, 20, posted a sweet picture of the pair sharing an embrace while each holding ice cream cones in their hands. “Supa magical 🦄” she captioned the snap.

North, who starred as Logan Watson on I Didn’t Do It from 2012-15, also made the romance Instagram official on April 22 when he shared another photo from their time together grabbing ice cream.

“Ice cream makes us giddy or?¿😉” wrote North, 21.

“Austin DMed me on Twitter two summers ago and quickly got out of the DMs by giving me his number,” Robertson told Entertainment Tonight about first interacting with the actor. “We spent most of that summer calling and texting until things fizzled out just from lack of never actually meeting.”

Nearly two years later, the Dancing with the Stars alum was in Los Angeles for press for her new book and a friend said she wanted to set her up with someone at church: “To my surprise it was Austin!”

“We both laughed and couldn’t believe the randomness of finally meeting [through] a friend who had no idea we even knew each other,” said Robertson, who added that there was an “instant spark.”

“We hung out the next two days I was in town,” shared the Live Fearless author. “Then I came back and he took me on our first official date. It’s new, but we both are so happy and just having fun.”

Although they’re long-distance — she’s in Nashville and he’s in L.A. — the couple is staying in touch through FaceTime and is “both super supportive of each other’s career.”

“He’s so sweet. He’s so much fun. He loves the Lord and is passionate about life,” Robertson told ET. “We laugh a lot and, just honestly, both really like each other and ice cream. We’re cheesy, but thriving.”

This past fall, Robertson appeared in country star Brett Eldredge‘s romantic single, “The Long Way.”

The video follows Eldredge, 31, as he falls in love with Robertson during a trip to her hometown where they make stops at her fictional childhood home and family barn.

“I didn’t think tonight when I walked in/ I’d be falling for somewhere I’ve never been,” he sings to Robertson for the second track off his self-titled album.

“Honored to be a part of this,” Robertson shared on Instagram in celebration of the video’s premiere.