Ryan Seacrest Says the Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him Were 'Gut-Wrenching'

Ryan Seacrest addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct against him saying having his “workplace conduct questioned was gut-wrenching.”

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, the American Idol host writes he does “not take things for granted” after a former wardrobe stylist claimed that he “behaved inappropriately toward” her almost 10 years ago at E! News.

“Every day I am living my childhood dream because of the efforts of so many other people,” he wrote in the column. “I do my best to show and express my gratitude to my co-hosts, producers, guests, audiences, executives, partners and fans for the privilege of their collaboration and participation, and for the unwavering support of my loved ones and team.”

Seacrest said he always strived to treat those he worked alongside with respect and revealed that when the allegations against him came out he knew his name would appear beside the names of other men who had previously been accused as well.

“I absolutely want to be part of the change, the progress, that is coming,” he continued. “I did not want to be a postscript of its cause.”

Ryan Seacrest Jamie McCarthy/Getty

E! ended its investigation into the alleged sexual misconduct allegations against Seacrest after finding “insufficient evidence” to support her claims.

The LIVE with Kelly and Ryan cohost also said assuming someone was innocent before being proven guilty was still “an important standard.”

“At a time when improper interactions between men and women, particularly in the workplace, are part of a national conversation, we must find a way to ensure that everyone — the public, private and public institutions, accusers and alleged accused — is given the opportunity for a swift and fair review,” he wrote.

Seacrest pledged to do his part in listening and asking questions so that others may be heard.

“We find ourselves in extraordinary times in American culture,” he added. “We live with near constant change, disruption and public discourse. I realize the morals and values, the decency, we’ve perhaps taken for granted, individually and as citizens of the world, are in question. Worse, at risk. I do not take these things for granted.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest Close to Finalizing Idol Return: ‘Who Am I if Not the ‘American Idol’ Guy?’

At the time the allegations were made, Seacrest denied them in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, calling them “reckless.”

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” Seacrest began.

“I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be,” his statement continued.

Seacrest concluded: “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

A spokesperson for E! told PEOPLE, “E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest. The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated.”

“E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity,” the spokesperson continued.