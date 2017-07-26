Time flies when you’re having fun!

Three months into Ryan Seacrest‘s new permanent gig as co-host of Live with Kelly Ripa, the morning show duo looked back on the shenanigans and fun moments they’ve had together while hosting.

From Seacrest, 42, wearing the newest men’s fashion trend (don’t worry, the bromper was photoshopped) to the pair trying to latest fad of pickle juice soda (you can pass on this one), Seacrest and Ripa reminisced on all the memorable — and sometimes cringeworthy — moments together. And let’s not forget when they were totally owned in a sport stacking contest by blindfolded Junior Olympian P.J. Ball.

Ripa, 46, tapped the incredibly busy Seacrest to join Live on May 1 after welcoming multiple A-list faces to the show as guest co-hosts in the year after former co-host Michael Strahan announced his departure.

The two hit it off right away with obvious chemistry behind and in front of the camera, and Seacrest, who recently announced he will also host the reboot of American Idol on ABC, has since become frequent guest at the Ripa household.

“He knows my whole family,” Ripa told PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s like, ‘Oh, Ryan Seacrest is in the house.’ Like that’s a perfectly normal thing to happen.”

For Ripa, having a good off-screen rapport co-host was key in making her pick.

“It had to be somebody we would all want to hang out with — and not just on camera,” Ripa told PEOPLE. “Because we all do hang out together when we’re not on-camera. That’s an important thing.”

She went on to add, “He is just so professional and kind to everyone — and it’s not just ‘on-camera kind.’ He doesn’t turn it on and off. He’s kind backstage, and he’s kind first thing in the morning.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).