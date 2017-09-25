Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Freak Out Over Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Even the man who put the Kardashians on TV is flipping out about Kylie Jenner’s happy news.

Ryan Seacrest — who executive-produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians and hosted Sunday night’s pre-taped, 10-year special — texted Kris Jenner on the air during Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday asking about daughter Kylie‘s baby on the way.

“We were getting bubbles from Kris Jenner as we walked out,” Seacrest said, referring to the icon that pops up when someone is typing an iMessage.

“Bubbles! As we were walking out on the air, bubbles! That’s why I was holding my phone,” Kelly Ripa chimed in. “Bubbles, bubbles! We’re still waiting.”

“So, we don’t have any news for you,” Seacrest joked.

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Kylie, 20, is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

“Kylie was really surprised but is so happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “She wants to be a mom.”

Over the weekend, Kylie supported Scott in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which Seacrest also attended.

Later on Live, Seacrest heard back from the matriarch.

“By the way so … Kris says Kylie’s not confirming anything, so that’s the news from the family,” he said, glancing at his iPhone as the audience groaned.

“So now we’re sitting here with that hanging over our heads,” Ripa joked.

“But you see, two days go by, and so much!” Seacrest said.