An Inside Look at How Ryan Seacrest Became the Busiest Man in Show Business

Does Ryan Seacrest ever have time to sleep?

The show biz mogul has been going nonstop for nearly two decades and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Seacrest first popped up on the TV radar in 2002 on Fox’s American Idol, serving as co-host for the hit show’s inaugural season before taking over solo hosting duties for the remainder of the show’s 15-season run. Shortly after his rise to fame on American Idol, Seacrest returned to his radio roots with two hit shows in 2004: America’s Top 40 and On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Then, in 2005 Seacrest teamed up with his longtime idol, Dick Clark, to co-host ABC’s iconic Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, taking over after Clark’s passing in 2013.

In 2006, Seacrest joined forces with celebrity powerhouse network E!, where he inked a deal to host E! News and red carpet events. Shortly after joining the network, Seacrest began producing shows for E!, including the pop culture phenomenon Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as all of its subsequent spinoffs.

Once American Idol ended last year, Seacrest joined another fellow show biz icon, Kelly Ripa, to co-host ABC’s long-running morning talk show. Just a few short months after joining Live!, Ryan Seacrest Productions got into scripted content for the network, signing an overall deal to produce shows for ABC Studios.

And as if he didn’t already have enough on his plate, Seacrest announced earlier this year that he is returning to host the show that began his meteoric rise, American Idol, for its reboot in 2018.