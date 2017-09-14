Ryan Seacrest is one lucky guy, and he knows it.

On Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest and his co-host Kelly Ripa got on the topic of their significant others — and they had nothing but praise to sing about Seacrest’s girlfriend Shayna Taylor and Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos.

“Listen, I want to talk to you about this, because there’s this really interesting article,” said Ripa, turning to face Seacrest. “[According to a study], relationships are more likely to be successful — now, you’re in big trouble here — when the woman is paired with a less attractive man.”

“I’m good!” Seacrest said.

“Well, you guys are equally good-looking,” said Ripa, 46. “You almost look related.”

Seacrest, 42, has been dating Taylor, a 26-year-old personal chef, since earlier this year. (They previously dated several years ago.) In May, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the two had moved in together at Seacrest’s Manhattan pad.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Ryan Seacrest’s Live-In Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

“Shayna’s special,” Ripa guhed. “She’s got it all.”

“I know, it’s frustrating,” Seacrest said.

“She really does have it all — thick hair, thick shiny hair,” Ripa added.

“Believe me,” Seacrest said. “I go through this every morning looking at her hair.”

“I look at her Instagram account, and then I punch myself in the face,” Ripa quipped.

“I do the same,” Seacrest said.

💙💛 A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

I wuv you ! We took a picture in this same spot over 3 years ago, & here we are again . . Happier then ever ✨😻 #willalwaysbeourspecialplace A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Comin for a smooch 💋 #vacalove A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

je t'aime 💜 A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

💚💙💛 A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on May 30, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

FROM PEN: Ryan Seacrest Admits He Was Insecure About How Good the Other Live Candidates Were

As for Ripa’s hubby Consuelos, 46?

“The results reveal that having a physically attractive husband may have negative consequences for the wives,” said Ripa, who has been married to Consuelos since 1996. “Guys, I’m in trouble. Have you seen him? My husband?! I’m in trouble.”

“Yes, Mark has zero body fat ,and it is frustrating to all of us that have to spend time in a room with him,” Seacrest said. “Let’s just say it — Mark, we love you, but it really is irritating.”

“It’s irritating. It’s irritating, irritating, irritating,” Ripa joked. “And he wakes up tan!”

“He’s got veins going up his calves,” Seacrest exclaimed.

“Up his calves. They go all the way up!” Ripa said. “His whole body is vascular.”

“I don’t even think mine connect,” Seacrest said.

“If we were two foods,” Ripa said, “he’s like a bone-in rib-eye and I’m a marshmallow.”

“But it makes for a good combination,” Seacrest acknowledged. “It’s lasted a long time!”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).