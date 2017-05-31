Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, are enjoying some sunset cuddles!

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Taylor made the couple’s relationship Instagram official when she shared an image of the two cuddling up on a beach.

In the photo, the duo sit on a lounge chair overlooking the setting sun as the Live with Kelly & Ryan host, who has his arms wrapped around Taylor, gives her a sweet kiss on the neck.

The personal chef simply captioned the photo with three emojis: a green, blue and yellow heart.

💚💙💛 A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on May 30, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Additionally, Taylor made her profile image on the photo and video-sharing app to one of herself sitting on Seacrest’s lap in the same beach chair.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Taylor had moved into Seacrest’s new pad in Manhattan, New York, where he films the ABC talk show.

After dating several years ago, Seacrest, 42, and the blonde beauty reconnected over the last year and most recently stepped out at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on April 29. And last month, the radio host and his girlfriend enjoyed a romantic getaway to Paris.

On a recent episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan, Seacrest revealed that he has not yet gotten engaged, but he admitted that he’s been close to popping the question.

“I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move. But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years,” said Seacrest.

While Seacrest believes in the idea of marriage, he hasn’t rushed to the altar because he doesn’t want to “screw it up and a lot of times they get screwed up” — but he does “think about” engagement.

“I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in,” he explained, and added, “and not screw it up.”