Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Defends Him Amid Sexual Assault Claims: I 'Forever Support You'

Ryan Seacrest‘s girlfriend is extending her support amid sexual assault claims that were brought against him by his former E! News stylist.

Shayna Taylor, who moved in with the Live with Kelly and Ryan host last year, dedicated a loving Instagram post on Wednesday to Seacrest, in which she praised him as “respectful” and “well mannered.”

“I love you so much Ryan. You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being,” she wrote in the caption, which accompanied a photo of Taylor giving Seacrest a kiss on the cheek.

“I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness. Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment,” Taylor, 26, continued. “You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it. ♥️.”

She added the hashtags, “#iloveyou #foreversupportyou #teamryan #teamseacrest.”

Taylor’s defense of Seacrest, 43, comes months after he first denied the allegations and days after Variety published an interview with his former E! News stylist, Suzie Hardy, who alleged that he sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions — including grabbing her crotch multiple times — throughout her employment at E! from 2007-13.

Seacrest has adamantly denied Hardy’s allegations, and his network is standing by him — he’s still set to host E!’s Oscars coverage Sunday.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Seacrest accused Hardy of attempting to blackmail him and again denied her claims.

“Much has been said about the #MeToo and Times Up movement(s) and the importance of providing women and men with the opportunity to share their stories of workplace misconduct, in an effort to change our culture and the systemic inequalities that exist. I absolutely support this cause unequivocally and applaud all the brave souls who have come forward to share their stories,” Seacrest’s statement began.

“Sadly, last fall I became one of the accused, which I promptly revealed proactively to the network involved and to the public. And to be equally clear, those accusations were then investigated by an independent third-party over the course of a two-month process and involved dozens of interviews that included me, the accused and countless others. Ultimately, my name was cleared. I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process.”

“Yesterday, Variety published a salacious story that revealed the specific claims against me for the first time – even though an independent third-party investigator found insufficient evidence to support the claims. Much to my dismay, Variety didn’t speak with me or bother to speak with other credible witnesses or even ask for any of the evidence that was obtained during the investigation when offered, all of which clearly challenged the veracity of the claims made against me,” Seacrest said.

He concluded: “This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused. I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don’t take my opportunities for granted. I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

Hardy’s attorney, Howard E. King of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP, said of Seacrest’s denial statement: “Not only is that false, but it is an attempt to smear the victim and divert attention from her very specific and supportable claims.”