Ryan Seacrest's Former Stylist Files Police Report to Investigate His Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Ryan Seacrest‘s former stylist isn’t backing down on her claims that the TV personality sexually harassed her multiple times over the six years that she was employed by E! from 2007-13, including grabbing her crotch.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Suzie Hardy filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department. A spokesman for the LAPD said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

Despite Seacrest’s denial of the allegations and an investigation into the matter by E!, conducted by outside counsel, finding “insufficient evidence” to support Hardy’s claims, she said in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday that she is “thriving in the truth and [feels] more inspired than ever.”

Seacrest’s attorney, Andrew Baum, provided a statement from PEOPLE in reaction to Hardy’s column, again staunchly denying her accusations.

“After Mr. Seacrest denied each and every one of Ms. Hardy’s decade old claims, after Mr. Seacrest refused to pay Ms. Hardy any money whatsoever, and after an independent legal investigation did not support her claims, Ms. Hardy went to the press attacking the legitimacy of the investigation. Now, after being refused money and unhappy with the independent legal investigation, Ms. Hardy now claims to have spoken to the authorities. We will continue to cooperate and we remain confident that Mr. Seacrest will once again be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Hardy shares her shock that in the wake of the #MeToo movement, coming forward has had hardly any effect on the host and his career.

Suzie Hardy J.Sciulli/WireImage

“Ryan continues to cheerfully co-host Live With Kelly and Ryan each morning with Kelly Ripa’s full support,” she writes. “He’s the smiling host of American Idol twice a week on ABC. And E! continues to back him.”

Ryan Seacrest Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hardy says that despite alerting HR about the alleged misconduct and having witnesses and people whom she told immediately, attorneys told her she had no shot of winning a case.

“Ryan chose to take this public, not me. But I will not stand by silently and let Ryan or the sycophants that employ him get away with this,” she states. “Not when teenagers, with their voices shaking, can speak up to Congress on gun control. I can face this too! Ryan is not a victim; he is the instigator and the assaulter.”

She continues, “He did everything I asserted in my original HR report and in my private letter to him and E! in November. Everyone in Hollywood who stands by Ryan now is choosing not to believe me. That includes every guest on his shows, every studio and network that does business with him, every celebrity who talks to him on a red carpet. Know that this is a choice you are making.”