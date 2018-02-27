Ryan Seacrest Will Still Host E's Oscars Show After Denying Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ryan Seacrest won’t be missing from the Oscars red carpet.

E! confirms to PEOPLE that Seacrest, 43, will host their red carpet pre-show Sunday after the network’s investigation found “insuffient evidence” to support a stylist’s claims that he sexually harassed her.

A spokesperson for ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan also confirms to PEOPLE that the show will continue with Seacrest, as usual and with no interruption, as does a spokesperson for iHeartMedia, which hosts Seacrest’s radio show.

Suzie Hardy, who served as the host’s personal stylist in 2007 for E! News, has accused Seacrest of grabbing her crotch, hugging her while wearing only his underwear and forcefully throwing her onto a bed before rubbing his erection on her.

“E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided,” a spokesperson for E! tells PEOPLE. “The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

Seacrest has been a familiar face on the awards shows red carpet since 2006, but some have called for the TV and radio personality to step down, including Scandal star Bellamy Young.

“I think this is the time to step aside and let someone of equal talent that is beyond reproach to be in charge,” Young said from the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday, according to Variety. “It’s funny because I know it feels like the rules have changed so I’m sure people who have been in dominant positions are taken by surprise, many of them living in fear, many of them thinking, ‘But this is how we said we’d act.’ But we never said that. We never consented. Now that someone is asking, ‘Do you consent,’ and we get to say ‘No,’ people have to accept our no and step aside.”

Actress @BellamyYoung doesn't think Ryan Seacrest should host the #Oscars red carpet in wake of sexual harassment claims (Watch) pic.twitter.com/5qd1OruBgi — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2018

Ryan Seacest Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Seacrest issued a denial of any wrongdoing in November.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” he said in a statement. “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be.”

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star concluded, “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”