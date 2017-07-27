Shooter Season 2 Cut Short After Ryan Phillippe Broke His Leg in a 'Freak Accident'

Ryan Phillippe’s broken leg has resulted in Shooter‘s second season being cut short.

Earlier in the month, the actor, who plays Bob Lee Swagger on the USA drama, was the “victim of a freak accident” during a family outing. The injury landed Phillippe in the hospital and forced the network and Paramount TV to adjust production in order to complete the final two episodes of the season.

While the expectation was originally that the ninth and tenth episodes would be finished in time for air, the season will now end with the eighth episode.

“Our priority is Ryan’s recovery, and after conversations with our partners at USA and [Universal Cable Productions] we’ve decided that we will wrap season 2 with episode 208,” Paramount TV said in a statement to EW.

Even with the unexpected curveball, the producers, network, and studio are said to be satisfied with the natural story point and the last episode will serve as a compelling season finale.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Shooter airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on USA.

