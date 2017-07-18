After sharing photos from a hospital bed, Ryan Phillippe is addressing his broken leg.

The actor posted an explanation on Twitter Monday, putting an end to rumors that the injury occurred on the set of his TV drama Shooter.

“Hey, guys. i didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter,” he wrote over a series of tweets. “I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be [b]ack in action soon.”

He continued, “Thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. i will keep you updated on my progress.”

1. hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

2. outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

3. back in action soon. thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

4. who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. i will keep you updated on my progress. – 🖤 philz — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

The 42-year-old shared an Instagram photo on Monday, showing himself in a hospital bed with his right leg wrapped in bandages. He gives the camera a thumbs up.

“I’m going to be ok & i appreciate your concern -🖤me,” he wrote alongside the photo, without offering an explanation.

He opened up about the hospital visit a bit more in posts to his Insta Story, sharing a shot of his damaged leg as he enjoyed a bowl of Jello.

“Not lit,” he wrote on the picture. He soon shared a photo of himself with his head in his right hand, writing, “not where/how i wanna be.”

Shooter, which is set to return on Tuesday, is currently filming the ninth episode of its 10-episode second season. The expectation is that all the episodes will be completed in time for their regularly scheduled air date.

“We are working with our partners at USA and UCP to adjust the production schedule, but first and foremost we are happy to hear that Ryan is doing well and recovering,” Paramount TV said in a statement to EW.

Shooter season 2 premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on USA.