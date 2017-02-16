The 2016 presidential election affected everyone, even Ryan Murphy.

The American Horror Show creator discussed the details of an upcoming season of the hit show on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, saying it’ll center around the defeat of Hillary Clinton by Donald Trump in the election.

“I think it’ll be interesting for a lot of people,” Murphy told host Andy Cohen while promoting his new FX anthology series Feud.

While the new cycle does not have a title, Murphy said it’ll begin shooting in June.

When pressed for more details by Cohen, such as if the series will feature a Trump character, Murphy remained tight-lipped, responding, “Maybe.”

Murphy, 51, revealed more details about other upcoming shows he’s working on, such as the adapting the Monica Lewinsky scandal for American Crime Story.

“I think we’re going to cast an unknown as Monica,” Murphy said. “I’m very interested and have talked to my good bartender friend, Sarah Paulson, about playing Linda Tripp. We’ll see if she’ll agree to do that because I always think about Sarah for everything.”

“I think our take on it is interesting. I don’t even think the Clintons need to be a huge part of that story. It’s about the birth of a specific movement in our country — that’s what we’re interested in,” he continued.

Murphy’s other project for American Crime Story includes the story of famous fashion designer Gianni Versace and Andrew Cunanan, the man who killed him. Darren Criss, a Glee alum, will play Cunanan, Murphy said, and Edgar Ramirez (Hands of Stone, Gold) will play Versace, while “a really great Oscar-winner” is in talks to play Donatella Versace, the designer’s sister.

American Horror Story was renewed for two more cycles on top of its upcoming seventh season. The series should continue on through 2019, making it FX’s longest-running dramatic series.