Ryan Gosling Can't Keep a Straight Face on SNL — Again! — Thanks to Kate McKinnon

Once again, Ryan Gosling‘s poker face is no match for Kate McKinnon when she’s in character.

During the season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live, the La La Land star was given a chance to redeem himself after getting a case of the giggles during a December 2015 sketch where he played a man who had been abducted by aliens — which apparently was a rather pleasant experience. However, his new hat couldn’t hide him breaking as he listened to McKinnon share how “the cookie crumbled a little different” for her when she was abducted.

McKinnon asked the 36-year-old actor to stand up so she could demonstrate what the aliens did to her on his behind. It only took some poking and prodding for Gosling to start visibly shaking with laughter, but he really lost it when McKinnon got up close and personal, placing her face into his booty.

When it came time to deliver his next line, Gosling’s voice cracked as he attempted to keep himself from laughing.

Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, who wrote the first “Close Encounter” sketch, told Vulture that they knew right away that Gosling would struggle to hold it together.

“He always seemed to lose it after Kate described being tossed onto the roof of Long John Silver’s,” they explained. “He had the line, ‘Man, you got screwed,’ after that part, but it always seemed to take a while for him to get it out. But we loved it because he seemed to always be having fun up there.”