Ryan Gosling Is Enraged and Tormented by the Questionable Choice of Font for Avatar on SNL

Avatar and its sequels may be “the most expensive movies of all time,” but Ryan Gosling knows the simple secret behind the blockbuster’s logo — and it’s tearing him up inside.

In one of the funniest and eye-opening sketches of the season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live, Gosling portrays a man haunted by a particular font choice in James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar. You see, it’s simply one of the default computer fonts, Papyrus.

“He just highlighted ‘AVATAR,’ he clicked the drop-down menu and he just randomly selected Papyrus, like a, like a thoughtless child just wandering by a garden, yanking leaves along the way,” the actor explains in a mock movie trailer to his confused therapist, played by Kate McKinnon.

Gosling’s character grows even more distraught upon learning of the movie’s upcoming sequels, flipping the table when he learns the graphic design job is “similar.”

“He just got away with it,” he narrates as he drives in his car. “This man, this professional graphic designer. Was it laziness? Was it cruelty?”

Eventually, Gosling winds up stalking the designer outside his house. He’s so distracted by the overused font — seen everywhere from hookah bars to Shakira merchandise — that he even crashes his car.

When a concerned passerby rushes to check on him, the La La Land star stays focused.

“Do you remember the ‘Avatar’ logo?” Gosling asks.

“Yeah, it was tribal yet futuristic,” the woman responds.

“Papyrus,” he insists.

From inside his window, the graphic designer, played by Kyle Mooney, seems to mock him.

Gosling screams, “I know what you did!”

And now we all know too.