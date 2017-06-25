Ryan Edwards Elopes with Mackenzie Without Son Bentley in Sneak Peek of Teen Mom OG Season Finale

Before Teen Mom OG‘s Ryan Edwards checked into rehab last month, he officially tied the knot with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Standifer — however, his 8-year-old son Bentley with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout wasn’t present for the ceremony.

In a preview of the season six finale of the MTV reality show, Edwards is seen comforting his mom, Jen, who is upset that “the most important people” in his life weren’t there for the big moment. Standifer, in her bridal gown, is shown standing by as the mother and son hug.

“It don’t matter if there are 100 people or two people,” Edwards says to his mom. “It just matters as long as we love each other.”

The couple also tell Edwards’ father, Larry, that they aren’t planning on telling Bentley about the wedding.

“I don’t think we’re [going to tell Bentley],” Edwards reveals. “If he does find out, we’re gonna sit him down.”

When the officiant arrives, the couple holds hands and smiles as they exchange their vows.

Multiple sources confirmed to E! News earlier this month that Edwards had been in rehab for two weeks and that he’s “doing well.”

Bookout, 25, broke down in tears on a recent episode of Teen Mom OG and revealed the fears that she has about her ex, including him dying.

“I’m just sick of cleaning up his mess,” the reality star said. “I get tired of dealing with the s—. Just being the only one that f—ing sees everything and cares,” she said wiping away tears.

“I talk to [husband] Taylor [McKinney] about it like, ‘I wonder if today’s going to be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from?’ ” she continued.

As for Bentley’s new stepmom, Standifer already has Bookout’s stamp of approval.

“They genuinely care about each other,” Bookout told MTV News shortly after the newlyweds’ engagement. “They have a very healthy relationship.”

“I like her, so it has to be easier on him,” she said with a laugh.