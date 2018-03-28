Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested 1 Day After Wife Mackenzie Revealed They Are Expecting

Ryan Edwards was arrested one day after news broke that he and wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards are expecting their first child.

Online records show that the Teen Mom OG star, 30, was arrested Tuesday in Tennessee for petition to revoke stemming from a previous simple possession of heroin charge. TMZ reports he was arrested at his house when cops executed a warrant for violating probation.

The TV personality posted bail on Wednesday morning, according to TMZ.

Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ryan checked into rehab last year for his drug problems. On an episode of the MTV reality show, Mackenzie alleged that her husband was spending a lot of money on his substance abuse.

“He said that he was using three times a day,” she told a producer after visiting him in rehab. “Ten thousand dollars a week!”

Ryan Edwards Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

The couple secretly tied the knot before Ryan headed to rehab back last May and exchanged vows at a church ceremony in November. On the way to their elopement — which was captured on season 6 — Mackenzie doubted Ryan’s sobriety and questioned if he was under the influence of Xanax as he began swerving while driving, his eyes looking visibly dazed and slightly shut.

After the episode was taped, Edwards decided to enter rehab.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said in a statement at the time. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Mackenzie Standifer Edwards and Ryan Edwards Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Ryan’s arrest this week comes after news that the couple is expecting their first child.

In the preview for next week’s installment of the hit MTV series, shown in the final moments of Monday’s, episode, Mackenzie, 21, takes a pregnancy test that comes out positive — happily cheering alongside producer Jeni about the news.

While it’s their first child together, both have children from previous relationships — he, 9-year-old son Bentley with Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout; she, 4-year-old son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens.