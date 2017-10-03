Russell Brand Ribs Former Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly on New Show: 'Well Done Coming Into the Glorious Light'

Megyn Kelly had a somewhat bumpy first week hosting her new NBC morning show — but on Tuesday, she found an unlikely fan in one of her guests: Russell Brand.

Brand, 42, appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to promote his new book, Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions, but he also took a moment to playfully tease the host and former Fox News anchor, who was with the right-wing network for 12 years before making the switch to NBC.

“Personally, what I think, Megyn, is there’s a great deal of unaddressed pain — a lot of conscious unhappiness — that the world is dealing with, and it manifests on an individual level, perhaps as addiction or attachment to anything, like you have just brilliantly listed,” he said. “That was a lovely TV package, and I love you in the daytime. Well done coming into the glorious light. You seem beautiful here!”

“It’s like you’ve escaped,” he continued as Kelly, 46, laughed along with the studio audience. “You’re like an escaped Stormtrooper who’s took his helmet off to reveal great beauty. You belong here, among the light.”

“Congratulations to you,” he said at the end of the segment in a seemingly back-handed compliment. “Now that I’ve met you as an actual human being, I feel appalled that anyone would ever be rude to you. You’re glorious.”

Brand also tweeted a selfie of the pair.

“Me and @megynkelly,” he captioned it. “A radiant woman and a refugee from the Fox hole. A joy to meet her.”

Me and @megynkelly – a radiant woman and a refugee from the Fox hole. A joy to meet her. pic.twitter.com/TxTaqufrHP — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 3, 2017

On Friday, Kelly used her sign-off as an opportunity to joke about the media’s poor reception of the show.

“I just want to take a moment to thank all of you so much for watching this week. It’s been very exciting. It has been educational. I’ve just been so delighted that the media response, which has really — no,” she said, shaking her head. “But the viewer response has been awesome, and I am so grateful to have all of you giving us a chance.”

Her remarks came at the close of a week rife with gaffes, from a cameraman accidentally cursing on air to uncomfortable celebrity interviews and comments.

Kelly was criticized for asking a Will & Grace superfan if the show had played a part in him becoming gay, a joke that was later denounced by star Debra Messing, who said she regretted appearing on the program. Kelly also came under fire after she tried to ask 79-year-old actress Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery.

Still, the Today show family has rallied around her.

“I think she’s got the eyes of the world upon her, and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is,” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “But I think she’s awesome, I think the show looks fantastic. I mean, it looks beautiful. And we’re thrilled to have her. She’s doing a lot — she has a lot of different things she can do, and I think she’s awesome.”

“I think she got a bad rap with that Jane Fonda thing, personally,” Cohen said. “I would have asked that question. I have asked that question!”

Guthrie agreed. “I’ve asked that question, too!” she said. “You know, sometimes you ask questions in an interview and, you know, it doesn’t … live TV, there’s awkward moments all the time. That’s called live TV.”

