Reflecting on his intimate nuptials nearly a year ago, Rupert Friend says that he and Aimee Mullins had the “perfect perfect wedding.”

On May 1, 2016, the Homeland star tied the knot with Mullins — an actress and model who is a double amputee and former champion sprinter — in a surprise ceremony.

“It was four people, two of which were Aimee and myself,” Friend, 35, told Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly on Friday. “We eloped. May the 1st.”

Similarly, Ripa also eloped with her husband Mark Consuelos 21 years ago — and shares the same wedding date with Friend and Mullins, 40.

While most couples traditionally gift a paper item to their spouse for the first wedding anniversary, Kelly, 46, encouraged that the actor give both a paper item and a diamond. “It’s always diamond,” she teased.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

News of the couple’s wedding came as a surprise last year, when both Friend and Mullins took to social media one month after the wedding to announce the news.

“We got married in a compost shed at a beautiful farm in the rain — it was the perfect perfect wedding — and then we went and played pool in Manhattan,” Friend explained about the elopement.

In addition to Rupert and Mullins, the couple were only joined by a female friend and Rupert’s “oldest friend,” who ordained the wedding.

Friend and the former Paralympic athlete announced their engagement news at L’Or al Paris’s Women of Worth awards in December 2014. She was also named one of PEOPLE’s “Most Beautiful” in 1999.