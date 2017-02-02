RuPaul's Drag Race Names Its New Queens! Meet the 13 Contestants Sashaying Their Way to Season 9

Logo’s hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered exactly eight years ago today, going on to become a critical and cultural hit with a 2016 Emmy win for host RuPaul.
To celebrate the show’s Ru-versary, PEOPLE’s got the cast Ru-veal for Season 9 — premiering this spring.
Thirteen queens will compete for the crown, hoping to strut away with it accompanying $100,000 cash prize and the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”
The Season 9 contestants are:
Aja (Brooklyn, New York)
Alexis Michelle (New York, New York)
Charlie Hides (London, UK)
Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN)
Farrah Moan (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin)
@verucavoorhees is shocked her face didn't crack my pocket mirror. Get your Jaymes Mansfield pocket mirrors on my website. www.jaymesmansfield.com Photo by: @erniereyy #jaymesmansfield #verucavoorhees #pocketmirrors #cosmeticbag #merch #merchandise #jaymesmansfieldmerch #promotion #beautyandthebeast #horrorqueen #beautyproducts #musthaves #gay #iwantthat #lgbt #instagay #instadrag #dragqueen
Kimora Blac (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta, Georgia)
I'm just a simple housewife from the 50s. Blk&white Hollywood glam makeup #queen #art #dragqueen #gay #hair #comicon #cosplay #cosmetics #bodypaint #nofilter #mua #makeup #mehronmakeup #makeupjunkie #makeupforever #makeupbynids #RPDR7 #aliens #rpdr8 #rupaulsdragraceallstars2 #maccosmetics #RupaulsDragRace #rupaulsdragraceseason8 #blackqueen #model #hair #pinupmakeup #pinup #blackandwhitemakeup
Peppermint (New York, New York)
Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York)
Shea Coulee (Chicago, IL)
Trinity Taylor (Orlando, FL)
Valentina (Los Angeles, CA)
In its eight previous season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has had 100 queens sashay down the runway — including winners Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, and Alaska Thunderf—.
According to Logo, RuPaul is taking the new season to the nines with a shocking opening that will “go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments” in Drag Race herstory.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9,” said executive producer RuPaul Charles in a statement. “Now more than ever!”