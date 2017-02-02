RuPaul's Drag Race Names Its New Queens! Meet the 13 Contestants Sashaying Their Way to Season 9

Logo’s hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered exactly eight years ago today, going on to become a critical and cultural hit with a 2016 Emmy win for host RuPaul.

To celebrate the show’s Ru-versary, PEOPLE’s got the cast Ru-veal for Season 9 — premiering this spring.

Thirteen queens will compete for the crown, hoping to strut away with it accompanying $100,000 cash prize and the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

The Season 9 contestants are:

Aja (Brooklyn, New York)

freedom 🕊 Photo by @ericrichardmagnussen 💕 A photo posted by AJA (@ajathekween) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Alexis Michelle (New York, New York)

Wonky AF lash fish. A photo posted by Alexis Michelle (@alexislives) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

Charlie Hides (London, UK)

#ThinkPink A photo posted by Charlie Hides (@charliehidestv) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN)

When you feel pretty In Pink!!! 📷By: @theroxytaylor A photo posted by Eureka! The Elephant Queen! (@eurekaohara) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Farrah Moan (Las Vegas, Nevada)

❤️💛💚💙💜 Back at @be_just_fabulous signing books in my little rainbow @cocovegagowns costume for #palmspringspride ❤️💛💚💙💜 A photo posted by 🚬Farrah Moan 🍸 (@farrahrized) on Nov 6, 2016 at 2:58pm PST

Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin)

Kimora Blac (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Let me take a selfie 🎥 loving my Unicorn Blood Lips by @jeffreestarcosmetics 💋 #lovemakeup #dragqueen A photo posted by KIMORA BLAC (@kimorablac) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta, Georgia)

Peppermint (New York, New York)

Just because A photo posted by Miss Peppermint (@peppermint247) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York)

Unhhhh can we talk about this amaaazing photo by @ericrichardmagnussen ?!! 🐄🐩🐄🐩🐄🐩#sashavelour #dragqueen A photo posted by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Shea Coulee (Chicago, IL)

So excited to be the newest #wigsandgracette 💖 Rocking this custom style Aphrodite in sherbet! A photo posted by ✨💖👑Shea Couleé👑💖✨ (@sheacoulee) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

Trinity Taylor (Orlando, FL)

Valentina (Los Angeles, CA)

Hair by @hisvintagetouch 📷: @ulyssesmartinez Custom lashes by: @shablamgela A photo posted by Valentina💋 (@allaboutvalentina) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:30pm PST

In its eight previous season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has had 100 queens sashay down the runway — including winners Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, and Alaska Thunderf—.

According to Logo, RuPaul is taking the new season to the nines with a shocking opening that will “go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments” in Drag Race herstory.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9,” said executive producer RuPaul Charles in a statement. “Now more than ever!”