RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race Names Its New Queens! Meet the 13 Contestants Sashaying Their Way to Season 9

By @NineDaves

Posted on

Courtesy of Logo

Logo’s hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered exactly eight years ago today, going on to become a critical and cultural hit with a 2016 Emmy win for host RuPaul.

To celebrate the show’s Ru-versary, PEOPLE’s got the cast Ru-veal for Season 9 — premiering this spring.

Thirteen queens will compete for the crown, hoping to strut away with it accompanying $100,000 cash prize and the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Courtesy of Logo

The Season 9 contestants are:

Aja (Brooklyn, New York)

freedom 🕊 Photo by @ericrichardmagnussen 💕

A photo posted by AJA (@ajathekween) on

Alexis Michelle (New York, New York)

Wonky AF lash fish.

A photo posted by Alexis Michelle (@alexislives) on

Charlie Hides (London, UK)

#ThinkPink

A photo posted by Charlie Hides (@charliehidestv) on

Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, TN)

When you feel pretty In Pink!!! 📷By: @theroxytaylor

A photo posted by Eureka! The Elephant Queen! (@eurekaohara) on

Farrah Moan (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin)

Kimora Blac (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Let me take a selfie 🎥 loving my Unicorn Blood Lips by @jeffreestarcosmetics 💋 #lovemakeup #dragqueen

A photo posted by KIMORA BLAC (@kimorablac) on

Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta, Georgia)

Peppermint (New York, New York)

Just because

A photo posted by Miss Peppermint (@peppermint247) on

Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York)

Shea Coulee (Chicago, IL)

So excited to be the newest #wigsandgracette 💖 Rocking this custom style Aphrodite in sherbet!

A photo posted by ✨💖👑Shea Couleé👑💖✨ (@sheacoulee) on

Trinity Taylor (Orlando, FL)

Valentina (Los Angeles, CA)

Hair by @hisvintagetouch 📷: @ulyssesmartinez Custom lashes by: @shablamgela

A photo posted by Valentina💋 (@allaboutvalentina) on

In its eight previous season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has had 100 queens sashay down the runway — including winners Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, and Alaska Thunderf—.

According to Logo, RuPaul is taking the new season to the nines with a shocking opening that will “go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments” in Drag Race herstory.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9,” said executive producer RuPaul Charles in a statement. “Now more than ever!”