The Queen Mother of Drag Race is prepping for a small-screen return, hunties, and she’s bringing a fresh crop of All Stars contestants with her.

VH1 announced Friday that RuPaul will front an hour-long special for the network, during which the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 3 cast is set to be unveiled.

“Millions of fans have their favorite queens that they THINK should be on All Stars 3,” RuPaul said in a statement on the returning contestants from past Drag Race seasons. “But the final decision is mine to make. Prepare to be gagged.”

Hot off his second consecutive Emmy victory for hosting the long-running reality program, Ru will additionally interview music legend Chaka Khan as part of the one-off episode.

A press release for the reveal indicates “the bar has been raised” for season 3 of Drag Race All Stars, which will feature “many unexpected twists and turns” throughout its run. All Stars, an offshoot of the nine-season-strong main series, crowned its second winner, season 5’s Alaska, in October 2016. Season 4’s Chad Michaels previously took the inaugural All Stars crown back in 2012.

After airing eight seasons on LGBT-oriented channel Logo, RuPaul’s Drag Race made the jump to VH1 ahead of its ninth edition earlier this year, landing just under 1 million premiere viewers across its most-watched season to date.

The full RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 3 cast list will debut Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch the episode’s teaser trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com