RuPaul’s Drag Race Premiere Ended on a MAJOR Cliffhanger — and Twitter Lost It

SPOILERS AHEAD!

RuPaul’s Drag Race started off the season 9 premiere with a bang, introducing guest judge Lady Gaga, and ending the episode with a shocking twist.

The contestants shantéd their ways across the catwalk, debuting looks that best represented their hometowns, as well as their best Gaga-inspired drag looks.

It wasn’t until after the winner of the first challenge was announced (congrats, Nina Bo’Nina Brown!) that RuPaul revealed a small catch: There would be a 14th contestant joining the fray.

Just as the new competitor walked up the stairs to take the stage, end credits ensued.

Twitter effectively lost it.

When #DragRace has a cliffhanger. Like in real life I'm personally offended 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Oo1yNJKAGS — 👸🏾🌸 (@minnecloud) March 25, 2017

OKAY BUT WHO IS IT??? 😳 #DragRace — Kimberly Anne (@QuirKAnneSnark) March 25, 2017

As did the contestants onstage, who didn’t see that surprise coming.

RuPaul, always one to add to a surprise, previously caught the contestants and viewers off guard when the queen revealed no one would be going home this season.

Is that Coco Montrese??? Who is the 14th queen??! NEED ANSWERS! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/HvB1DPSJAB — Annayelli (@anna_yell_i) March 25, 2017

Answers will come in due time.

In the meantime, other celebrities making appearances this season include Lisa Kudrow, Cheyenne Jackson, Meghan Trainor, Kesha, The B-52s, Naya Rivera, Andie MacDowell, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Denis O’Hare, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune Feimster, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.