Can you Keep Up with RuPaul’s Drag Race?

On Friday’s episode of the reality competition series, the contestants will be staging a Kardashian-themed musical — and if PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek is any indication, it’s both hysterical and spot-on.

The musical — set in 2007 — opens with a shot of Kris Jenner‘s previous Calabasas residence, complete with the original Keeping Up with the Kardashians graphics from back in the day.

“Kimmie, I should be your manager — you know, since I’m your mom!” sings Alexis Michelle, channeling Jenner, 61, to perfection with a coiffed pixie, pencil skirt and chic white blazer.

Suddenly, the genius term “momager” — which the real Jenner filed legal documents to trademark in 2015 — comes to mind and Michelle spins around gleefully.

“Momager — that’s me!” she sings. “Is that absurd? Kourt, Khlo, I think I just made up a word!”

“I’ll put you on a TV show,” she continues as three other queens dressed as sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian dance along in the background, rocking glittery dresses and fiercely contoured faces. “I’ll film you eating salad, and we’ll rake in the dough!”

Cha-ching! RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on VH1, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!