Drag Race Contestant Denies Copying Competitor: 'I Would Never Steal from Someone Else'

One of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 queens is clapping back at allegations that she steals from her fellow competitor.

On Thursday’s episode of the hit VH1 show, Miz Cracker learns that Aquaria has been talking about her behind her back — spreading rumors that she models her looks after Aquaria’s.

The two queens have a long rivalry, it seems, stemming back from their time working in the same bars in New York City. Both have a similar aesthetic and are often confused for each another. They even painted their eyebrows similarly on last week’s premiere.

Miz Cracker and Aquaria VH1

It seems their battle goes beyond just brows. Last week, on the Untucked after show, Aquaria (né Giovanni Palandrani) told some of their castmates that Miz Cracker once stole one of her dress designs.

“I did a party in a yellow latex dress with a poofy sleeve with a heart cut out,” the 22-year-old queen recalled. “Two weeks later, Cracker shows up, yellow vinyl dress [with a] circle cut out. That’s not a coincidence.”

But hearing the news in Thursday’s episode, Miz Cracker denies any wrongdoing.

“Girl, I don’t know about no yellow dress,” the 33-year-old queen, whose real name is Maxwell Heller, says in the clip.

“I would never steal from someone else on purpose,” she continues in her confessional interview. “I think the pressure of the first challenge kept me from paying attention to the magnifying glass that’s going to be on me and Aquaria. But that’s going to be my first priority going forward. I want to win with my face, not with Aquarias. ”