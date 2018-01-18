'You Betta Werk!' Nancy Pelosi to Guest Judge on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3

As Kennedy Davenport puts it in the first footage from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, it’s “round two, bitches.” (Or, if you’re Shangela, round three.)

That’s right, squirrel friends: the All Stars 3 sneak peek above sees the queens sashaying into the Werk Room with their signature quips in tow.

“I look pretty good for a dead bitch,” season 2’s Morgan McMichaels says, while season 7’s Trixie Mattel, rolling into the storied space on a pair of skates, nearly takes a tumble. Shangela — who previously appeared on season 2 and season 3 — also makes her grand return inside (you guessed it) a package, though this time it’s a little more Tiffany than Christmas-gift-from-the-dollar-store realness. “Looks like the box got an upgrade, and so did I,” she squeals.

In addition to offering up the sickening teaser, VH1 announced Wednesday the roster of guest judges who will appear throughout All Stars 3. Perhaps the biggest surprise is the inclusion of House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who will appear alongside Vanessa Williams, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, fashion icon Marc Jacobs, and Baby Spice herself, Emma Bunton.

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace https://t.co/ZrJDyDmuVh — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 18, 2018

Also set to join Emmy-winning host RuPaul alongside returning panelists Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley for the All Stars 3 ride are Vanessa Hudgens, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Nicole Byer.

As part of the All Stars 3 festivities, VH1 is launching a Drag Race Fantasy League, for which participating fans can choose a six-queen team, and will gain or lose points based on their team’s performance throughout the season. The superfan with the most points by the end of the season wins two tickets to the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 finale taping. Registration for the league begins Thursday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. ET at DragRaceFantasy.Vh1.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Check out EW’s exclusive photos from the first episode here.