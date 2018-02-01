Move Over Adele! RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Queen Trixie Mattel Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton

Adele did it earlier this week. And now RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 queen Trixie Mattel will be trying her hand at dressing up as Dolly Parton.

The season 7 fan favorite and Trixie & Katya Show co-host will slap on her best big blonde wig and sparkly outfit to pay tribute to Parton on Thursday’s all-new episode, and PEOPLE’s got an exclusive sneak peek at her in action.

Parton is one of nine musical superstars the queens of All Stars 3 will be honoring in the show’s first ever lip-sync dance number inspired by VH1’s classic Divas Live specials.

Mattel makes sure Parton stands out in the performance, telling host RuPaul “It takes a lot of money to look that cheap, and I should know!”

She’s then launches into a countryfied version of Ru’s tune “Adrenaline,” off her 2014 album Born Naked.

As it was revealed earlier in the week during a clip posted on VH1.com, the Divas Live lip-sync will be a tribute to RuPaul with queens Milk, Aja, Chi Chi DeVayne, Shangela, Thorgy Thor, BenDeLaCreme, and Bebe Zahara Benet impersonating musical superstars Céline Dion, Janet Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Patti LaBelle, Mariah Carey, Stevie Nicks, Julie Andrews, and Diana Ross (respectively).

The episode will also feature guest judges Vanessa Williams and choreographer Todrick Hall.

Later this season, House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will appear, as wiill Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, fashion icon Marc Jacobs, Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 airs Thursdays (at 8 p.m. ET) on VH1.