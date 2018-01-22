WATCH: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3's Queens Learn About the Surprise 10th Contestant

There’s a surprise 10th queen coming to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, and PEOPLE has the first look at the how the nine other contestants take the news.

In a clip from Thursday’s premiere, Emmy-winning host RuPaul breaks the news to previously announced All Stars BenDeLaCreme (season 6), Trixie Mattel (season 7), Milk (season 6), Thorgy Thor (season 8), Kennedy Davenport (season 7), Aja (season 9), Chi Chi DeVayne (season 8), Morgan McMichaels (season 2) and Shangela (seasons 2 and 3).

“Since last we met, your careers have taken you across the country, around the world, and today, you’re back where you all started. This is your chance to make a killer comeback, to rewrite herstory, and to earn your rightful place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame,” RuPaul says, her message met with cheers.

“Oh oh oh, but wait,” she adds, stopping their celebrations. “Before the race starts officially, I have just one more queen I’d like to introduce into the competition.”

Shangela

Trixie Mattel VH1

Aja

BenDeLaCreme

The queens are left shaken. “Are they seriously doing this?” Ben asks.

“Say what?” Shangela shouts.

Fans will have to wait until Thursday’s premiere to find out exactly who is coming back, though there is some good news for those itching for more from the premiere. At 3 p.m. Monday, the first act of the show will be available to stream live on VH1.com.

Last week, VH1 announced the roster of guest judges who will appear throughout All Stars 3.

Perhaps the biggest surprise? The inclusion of House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who will appear alongside Vanessa Williams, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, fashion icon Marc Jacobs, and Baby Spice herself, Emma Bunton.

Also set to join Emmy-winning host RuPaul alongside returning panelists Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley for the All Stars 3 ride are Vanessa Hudgens, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer.

As part of the All Stars 3 festivities, VH1 has also launched a Drag Race Fantasy League, for which participating fans can choose a six-queen team and will gain or lose points based on their team’s performance throughout the season. The superfan with the most points by the end of the season wins two tickets to the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 finale taping.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 (at 8 p.m. ET) on VH1.