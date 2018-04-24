RuPaul's New Book Is a 'Talisman' for Living — See the Cover!

RuPaul — star of the hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race — may love a good glitter cut crease, but he also wants to share some hard-earned lessons. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, RuPaul reveals the cover of his upcoming book, GuRu by RuPaul, and explains that he wants it to serve as a “talisman” for readers.

“This book is a talisman, a guidebook for living,” RuPaul, 57, explains of the book, which hits shelves in October. “[It’s] a collection of meaningful phrases and quotes that have helped me navigate the chaos of modern life.”

The book will include more than 80 photographs, including some that have never been seen before.

“I hope that fans will use the book for inspiration,” he says. “It offers beauty, but also advice, insight and attitude. It’s more than just a bunch of pretty pictures.”

For RuPaul, drag is not just performance; it’s connected to his understanding of God and creates “space for the unlimited.”

“We are spiritual beings having a human experience. If we approach the experience without judgement, we can open up a vast vista of unlimited colors, textures, shapes and ideas,” he explains. “It’s not important for me to know what God is, it’s only important for me to know that God is, and that we are all an extension of that grace.”

RuPaul also touched on questions surrounding the running of the show, including the shocking finale of All Stars 3 (which gave fans all types of feelings).



“We are always looking for ways to make the show fresh and new — and the fans have a lot to say about a lot of things,” he says. “We’re listening, but we also want to do what we do best, which is to celebrate the art of drag.”

He’s listening to fans, including the young girls who started watching the show after it moved to VH1. RuPaul explains that’s he’s “thrilled” to welcome this new demographic.

“I think our show has put the spotlight on shapeshifting in a way that is fun and shows it for what it is: free expression,” he says. “What young girl today doesn’t need to hear that it is okay to push the boundaries of self-expression and find the identity that makes you feel like the best version of yourself?”

GuRu by RuPaul goes on sale Oct. 23.