Hulu could soon be sashaying away with RuPaul’s life story.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed the streaming service is developing an original series based on the iconic drag queen’s formative years as he rose to prominence on the 1980s New York City club circuit and, eventually, became a global voice for the LGBT community in pop culture throughout the ’90s.

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company is also working on the project, tentatively titled Queen, though the filmmaker’s direct involvement is not yet clear.

RuPaul — full name RuPaul Andre Charles — and writer Gary Lennon will reportedly executive-produce the series for Hulu, which has found success with its broadening slate of programming that now includes The Mindy Project, Difficult People, The Path, Casual and The Handmaid’s Tale, the latter of which received 13 Emmy nominations last month.

RuPaul won an Emmy for fronting the popular reality competition program RuPaul’s Drag Race, which he created and has hosted since 2009, last year, while the show itself became the first LGBT-oriented program to be recognized in the outstanding reality program category when the Television Academy’s annual list of nods was announced in July.

Variety first reported the news.